Arrest warrant of PTI senator Faisal Javed suspended

Fazal Sher Published 22 Feb, 2024 06:55am

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Wednesday suspended the arrest warrant of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senator Faisal Javed, who has been in a hideout since May 9, 2023, in a case registered against him at Bani Gala police station.

Senior Civil Judge Qudratullah, while hearing the case, suspended the arrest warrant of Faisal Javed and stopped the process of declaring him as a proclaimed offender. The PTI senator surrendered before the court along with his counsel Sardar Masroof.

At the start of the hearing, the PTI senator’s counsel filed an application seeking to suspend the arrest warrant.

He told the court that the PTI leader did not appear before the court due to ongoing actions against PTI leaders.

Now, his client has surrendered before the court, he said.

The court, after hearing the argument, suspended the arrest warrant and adjourned the hearing till March 13.

Faisal Javed on February 19 came out of month-long hiding and secured transit bail from the Peshawar High Court (PHC).

The PHC granted him transit bail against bonds of Rs100,000 and ordered the PTI senator to appear before the court concerned.

