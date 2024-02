HONG KONG: Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index jumped 3 percent, or 488.41 points, to 16,735.92, at the break Wednesday, according to the exchange’s website.

Hong Kong stocks retreat at open

The Hang Seng started the day down 0.5 percent at 16,172.56, with the bounce coming after Beijing’s central bank lowered a key interest rate used to price mortgages in an effort to boost China’s stuttering economy.