AIRLINK 56.70 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (3.02%)
BOP 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.43%)
CNERGY 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.53%)
DFML 15.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.51%)
DGKC 67.25 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.89%)
FCCL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.82%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.25%)
FFL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.22%)
GGL 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.07%)
HBL 111.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.36%)
HUBC 114.34 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.87%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.64%)
KOSM 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.81%)
MLCF 36.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.37%)
OGDC 115.34 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.63%)
PAEL 22.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.23%)
PIAA 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.73%)
PPL 104.15 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.42%)
PRL 26.04 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.58%)
PTC 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.59%)
SEARL 51.38 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (3.55%)
SNGP 63.87 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.62%)
SSGC 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.3%)
TELE 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.47%)
TRG 68.91 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.94%)
UNITY 20.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.46%)
BR100 6,243 Increased By 79.8 (1.29%)
BR30 21,343 Increased By 360.8 (1.72%)
KSE100 61,145 Increased By 681 (1.13%)
KSE30 20,563 Increased By 265.7 (1.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 21, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China air passenger numbers rise 44.6% in January

Reuters Published 21 Feb, 2024 11:25am

BEIJING: Air passenger numbers in China surged 44.6% year-on-year in January to 54.26 million trips, according to state-owned central television station on Wednesday.

The figure represents 107.9% of the passenger volume registered in January 2019, surpassing pre-pandemic levels for the month.

Qantas’ pilots suspend strike plan on Cyclone Lincoln risk

During the first month of 2024, international passenger trips for six major Chinese airlines - including Air China , China Southern and China Eastern - reached 4.1 million, or 73% of the passenger trips for the same airline in January of 2019.

China Air China air passenger

Comments

200 characters

China air passenger numbers rise 44.6% in January

Intra-day update: rupee regains strength against US dollar

Some political clarity drives PSX, KSE-100 up nearly 1.5%

SC disposes off petition seeking to declare polls null, void

PML-N, PPP say Shehbaz to be PM, Zardari president

Oil rises as investors weigh Red Sea attacks, US rate cut outlook

Pink salt export: PM witnesses signing of JV between PMDC and Saltworks

FBR collects Rs5.15trn from July to mid-Feb: MoF

B2B Conference: Businessmen delegation leaves for Riyadh

NTDC projects funded by World Bank, ADB: Senate panel clears two major ‘scandals’

Discos’ Jan tariffs: CPPA-G seeks Rs7.13 per unit positive adjustment

Read more stories