China air passenger numbers rise 44.6% in January

BEIJING: Air passenger numbers in China surged 44.6% year-on-year in January to 54.26 million trips, according to state-owned central television station on Wednesday.

The figure represents 107.9% of the passenger volume registered in January 2019, surpassing pre-pandemic levels for the month.

During the first month of 2024, international passenger trips for six major Chinese airlines - including Air China , China Southern and China Eastern - reached 4.1 million, or 73% of the passenger trips for the same airline in January of 2019.