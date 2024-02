JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures extended their gains to a second session on Tuesday, tracking rival vegetable oils higher after Dalian contracts hit their strongest levels in three weeks.

Palm oil easier

The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 0.52% to 3,885 ringgit ($811.57) per metric ton in early trading. The contract posted a gain of 1.47% in the previous session.