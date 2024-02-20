Markets Print 2024-02-20
Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (February 19, 2024).
KIBOR
Tenor BID OFFER
1-Week 21.84 22.34
2-Week 21.80 22.30
1-Month 21.81 22.31
3-Month 21.35 21.60
6-Month 21.27 21.52
9-Month 20.93 21.43
1-Year 20.81 21.31
Data source: SBP
