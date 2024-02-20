AIRLINK 55.39 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (2.76%)
Kibor interbank offered rates

Published 20 Feb, 2024 03:09am

KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (February 19, 2024).

==========================
           KIBOR
==========================
Tenor        BID     OFFER
==========================
1-Week      21.84    22.34
2-Week      21.80    22.30
1-Month     21.81    22.31
3-Month     21.35    21.60
6-Month     21.27    21.52
9-Month     20.93    21.43
1-Year      20.81    21.31
==========================

Data source: SBP

