Kenya shilling’s rally pauses

NAIROBI: Kenya’s shilling held steady against the dollar on Monday, pausing after last week’s rally, LSEG data showed.

At 0700 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 144.00/145.00 per dollar, the same as Friday’s close.

Kenyan shilling stable; seen gaining ground on more dollar inflows

The shilling gained more than 10% against the US currency last week, at one stage hitting its strongest level since June 2023, driven by foreign inflows into domestic debt and confidence the government would repay a $2 billion Eurobond maturing in June. Reuters