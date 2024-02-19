AIRLINK 55.40 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.78%)
BOP 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.54%)
CNERGY 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.9%)
DFML 16.51 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (7.49%)
DGKC 64.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.17%)
FCCL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.65%)
FFBL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.98%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.46%)
GGL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
HBL 110.67 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.3%)
HUBC 111.00 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (2.64%)
HUMNL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.37%)
KOSM 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.61%)
MLCF 36.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.84%)
OGDC 116.02 Increased By ▲ 8.24 (7.65%)
PAEL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.72%)
PIAA 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (9.56%)
PIBTL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
PPL 104.76 Increased By ▲ 6.79 (6.93%)
PRL 25.48 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (5.51%)
PTC 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (6.56%)
SEARL 46.37 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (3.83%)
SNGP 63.25 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (3.69%)
SSGC 10.88 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.16%)
TELE 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
TPLP 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.04%)
TRG 66.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.32%)
UNITY 19.30 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (7.76%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.64%)
BR100 6,170 Increased By 96.8 (1.59%)
BR30 20,994 Increased By 673.4 (3.31%)
KSE100 60,460 Increased By 586.8 (0.98%)
KSE30 20,347 Increased By 247.5 (1.23%)
Major Gulf markets fall on rate cut prospects

Reuters Published 19 Feb, 2024 01:44pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most major stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trading on Monday after data showed US producer prices increased more than expected in January, adding to concerns over inflation and dampening hopes for early rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

US producer prices increased more than expected in January amid strong gains in the cost of services, which could amplify inflation worries.

Most Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), peg their currencies to the US dollar and follow the Fed’s policy moves closely.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index dropped 0.4% and was on course to snap a 12-day winning streak, hit by a 1% fall in Al Rajhi Bank.

UAE stock markets up on rising oil price, rate cheer

Elsewhere, oil behemoth Saudi Aramco eased 0.2%.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets -fell as investor attention returned to the demand outlook on worries that sticky inflation and higher interest rates would limit fuel consumption growth.

The Qatari benchmark lost 0.4%, hit by a 5% slide in Qatar Fuel Company.

In Abu Dhabi, the index dropped 0.3%. Dubai’s main share index gained 0.2%, with top lender Emirates NBD gaining 0.8%.

Most Gulf markets

