Feb 18, 2024
Markets Print 2024-02-18

Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 18 Feb, 2024 03:01am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Saturday, (February 17, 2024)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 16-02-2024
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        21,500        235        21,735        21,235       +500/-
Equivalent
40 KGS           23,041        252        23,293        22,758       +535/-
===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Cotton Cotton Spot Rates Pakistan rupees KCA spot rates

