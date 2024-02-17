AIRLINK 53.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-2.59%)
BOP 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.97%)
CNERGY 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.64%)
DFML 15.36 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (7.04%)
DGKC 64.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.85%)
FCCL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.47%)
FFBL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-7.71%)
FFL 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
GGL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.54%)
HBL 110.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
HUBC 108.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.98 (-2.68%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.46%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.09%)
KOSM 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
MLCF 35.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-3.08%)
OGDC 107.93 Decreased By ▼ -5.52 (-4.87%)
PAEL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.83%)
PIAA 10.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.77%)
PIBTL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.57%)
PPL 98.23 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-3.16%)
PRL 24.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-4.76%)
PTC 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.29%)
SEARL 44.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-4.84%)
SNGP 60.91 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-3.7%)
SSGC 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.91%)
TELE 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.2%)
TPLP 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.88%)
TRG 66.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-3.49%)
UNITY 18.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.47%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.2%)
BR100 6,073 Decreased By -121.7 (-1.97%)
BR30 20,321 Decreased By -680.8 (-3.24%)
KSE100 59,873 Decreased By -1147.1 (-1.88%)
KSE30 20,099 Decreased By -382.1 (-1.87%)
Pakistan

PTI leader Salman Akram Raja arrested in Lahore

  • Heavy contingent of police deployed in Islamabad, Lahore ahead of PTI protest
BR Web Desk Published February 17, 2024 Updated February 17, 2024 03:41pm

The Punjab police arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Salman Akram Raja on Saturday in Lahore as supporters of the party protested against alleged election rigging, Aaj News reported.

"I am being illegally arrested. We will continue to raise voices for justice," Raja said as police escorted him away from the area.

Police arrested him along with eight other PTI workers outside the PTI's office. In the wake of the arrest, the party canceled the protest in the city.

Police deployed heavily in Islamabad and Lahore ahead of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's protest against alleged election rigging on Saturday.

In a post on X, the police said that there could be increased traffic near the F9 park and urged the public to avoid “unnecessary travel” on the nearby routes.

Meanwhile, PTI said that police detained Khalid Javaid Warrich, a local PTI official in Mardan, as he was going to join the protest.

Comments

Johnny Walker Feb 17, 2024 04:12pm
The tamasha continues.
