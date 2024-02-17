PTI leader Salman Akram Raja arrested in Lahore

The Punjab police arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Salman Akram Raja on Saturday in Lahore as supporters of the party protested against alleged election rigging, Aaj News reported.

"I am being illegally arrested. We will continue to raise voices for justice," Raja said as police escorted him away from the area.

Police arrested him along with eight other PTI workers outside the PTI's office. In the wake of the arrest, the party canceled the protest in the city.

Police deployed heavily in Islamabad and Lahore ahead of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's protest against alleged election rigging on Saturday.

In a post on X, the police said that there could be increased traffic near the F9 park and urged the public to avoid “unnecessary travel” on the nearby routes.

Meanwhile, PTI said that police detained Khalid Javaid Warrich, a local PTI official in Mardan, as he was going to join the protest.