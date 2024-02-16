AIRLINK 53.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.53%)
GDA stages sit-in against ‘election rigging’ at Hyderabad Bypass

BR Web Desk Published 16 Feb, 2024 08:05pm

The Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) on Friday staged a grand protest sit-in against alleged rigging in election 2024 at Jamshoro Interchange M-9 Motorway.

Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) chief Syed Sibgatullah also known as Pir Pagara led the protest, which kept transport completely suspended at the bypass - the link road between the National Highway Road and the Karachi–Hyderabad Motorway in Hyderabad.

A significant number of protesters, including a large number of women from rural areas, staged a sit-in demonstration. The purpose of the protest and the identity of the organizing group remain unclear at this time.

Reports indicate that the protesters offered Friday prayers on the highway. The extent of the disruption and any potential intervention by authorities are still being reported.

GDA had announced protests against alleged rigging in the recently concluded elections in a press talk earlier this week.

Addressing a press conference, the PML-F chief who also leads the GDA alliance, said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was “gifted” seats that were won by GDA, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

“Entire Sindh has been given to Asif Ali Zardari for his obedience,” he said and announced that GDA candidates will not take oath on the two provincial seats won by them.

