AIRLINK 53.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.53%)
BOP 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.64%)
CNERGY 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.58%)
DFML 15.36 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (7.04%)
DGKC 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.01%)
FCCL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.47%)
FFBL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-7.71%)
FFL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
GGL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.13%)
HBL 109.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.68%)
HUBC 108.15 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-2.83%)
HUMNL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.09%)
KOSM 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
MLCF 35.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.4%)
OGDC 107.78 Decreased By ▼ -5.67 (-5%)
PAEL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.83%)
PIAA 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.96%)
PIBTL 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-5.74%)
PPL 97.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-3.42%)
PRL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.92%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.76%)
SEARL 44.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-5.18%)
SNGP 61.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-3.56%)
SSGC 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.91%)
TELE 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
TPLP 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.63%)
TRG 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-3.62%)
UNITY 17.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.43%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.4%)
BR100 6,061 Decreased By -133.6 (-2.16%)
BR30 20,256 Decreased By -746.1 (-3.55%)
KSE100 59,873 Decreased By -1147.1 (-1.88%)
KSE30 20,099 Decreased By -382.1 (-1.87%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 16, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 suffers another fall, plunges over 1,200 points

  • Political uncertainty and wrangling take toll on sentiment, investors resort to trimming positions
BR Web Desk Published February 16, 2024 Updated February 16, 2024 04:29pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Heightened political noise again took a toll on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as the benchmark KSE-100 lost over 1,200 points during trading on Friday.

At 4:25pm, the benchmark index was placed at 59,849.27 level, a fall of 1225.74 points or 2.01%. Its intra-day low currently stands at 59,790.42.

Index-heavy sectors including OGDC, PPL, Pak Refinery and PSO were trading deep in the red.

“Uncertainty on formation of a new coalition is forcing leveraged players to trim their position,” Mohammed Sohail, CEO at Topline Securities, told Business Recorder via message.

On Thursday, rising political volatility had also irked sentiment as the benchmark KSE-100 lost over 1.8% to settle at 61,020.06, a decrease of 1,133.79 points.

The stock market has been under pressure for days now with delay in the results of General Elections coupled with allegations of rigging causing uncertainty. Additionally, the formation of a coalition government also seemed to be far off with political parties currently scrambling to secure support.

On the political front, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced to hold a press conference in Islamabad today (Friday) where it will present “original and signed Forms-45 as proof of extensive electoral fraud in compilation” of election results.

PTI claims it had secured an absolute majority in the general elections, but the results were allegedly changed later when Forms 47 were issued. The allegations have been denied.

This announcement comes after the party announced to hold “peaceful” protests across the country on Saturday against alleged rigging in the 2024 general elections held on February 8.

Meanwhile, the caretaker federal cabinet on Thursday approved an increase in gas prices for various sectors with an expected highest increase in gas tariff for domestic consumers.

Globally, Indian shares opened higher on Friday, after rising in the last three sessions, aided by sustained domestic buying, and in line with the rise in Asian peers after fresh US data signalled a cooling economy.

This is an intra-day update

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE-100 index Pakistan Stock Market

Comments

200 characters
Haris Feb 16, 2024 12:41pm
I m a student I face transport issue I need a bike so kindly request you give me a electric bike
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Biya Feb 16, 2024 03:07pm
I am a student and need a bike to go to the college
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

KSE-100 suffers another fall, plunges over 1,200 points

US concerned about reports of intimidation, voter suppression in Pakistan election, White House says

SC to hear individual’s petition seeking to declare general elections void

‘Wholesale assault on democracy’: PTI gives presentation on alleged rigging

Antony Blinken says Gaza hostage deal still possible but ‘very hard’ issues remain

Engro Fertilizers’ earnings hit Rs26.2bn in 2023, up 64% YoY

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,300 in Pakistan

India’s opposition says funds frozen ahead of election

PSMC lists terms & conditions for purchase of shares by Suzuki Motor Corp

Cabinet ratifies ECC decision on gas tariffs

Read more stories