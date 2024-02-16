‘Proof of extensive electoral fraud’: PTI to present Forms-45 at 2pm today

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced to hold a press conference in Islamabad today where it will present “original and signed Form-45s as proof of extensive electoral fraud in compilation” of election results.

In a post on X, the PTI said leader Salman Akram Raja would lead the event, which is scheduled for 2pm at Islamabad’s Marriott Hotel.

PTI claims it had secured absolute majority in the general elections, but the results were changed later when Forms 47 were issued. The allegations have been denied.

This announcement comes after the party announced to hold “peaceful” protests across the country on Saturday against alleged rigging in the 2024 general elections held on February 8.

Speaking to media outside Adiala Jail, PTI leaders including Barrister Gohar Ali khan, Salman Akram Rajam, and Sher Afzal Khan Marwat said the party would conduct “strong opposition” in the Parliament until the “full mandate” was returned.

Gohar said PTI has nominated Mian Aslam Iqbal as the candidate for Punjab’s chief minister.

Moreover, he informed that PTI has picked Aqibullah Khan as the candidate for speaker of the KP Assembly. The candidates for the National Assembly’s speaker and deputy speakers would be announced soon, Gohar added.

He also clarified that PTI will not talk to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) for government formation.

The party founder has already nominated Omar Ayub for the prime minister’s slot and Ali Amin Gandapur for KP’s chief minister.