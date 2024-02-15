AIRLINK 58.18 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (3.08%)
ISSI hosts its latest TLF on poverty alleviation, rural support

Press Release Published 15 Feb, 2024 05:39am

ISLAMABAD: The Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) hosted its latest “Thought Leaders Forum” (TLF) under the title, “Poverty Alleviation and the Role of Rural Support Programme”.

Shoaib Sultan Khan, Chairman National Rural Support Programme (NRSP), Pakistan was the distinguished speaker, said a press release.

In her welcome remarks, Dr Neelum Nigar, Director of the Centre for Strategic Perspectives (CSP), mentioned that under the TLF, ISSI acknowledges and pays tribute to individuals esteemed as authoritative voices in specific fields. These individuals have played a crucial role in shaping perspectives, influencing decisions, and driving innovation within their respective domains in Pakistan. She added that Shoaib Sultan Khan stands as a testament to this spirit of thought leadership, and ISSI is privileged to have him share his insights on this platform.

DG ISSI Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, in his welcome remarks, paid rich tributes to Shoaib Sultan Khan’s vision, transformational leadership, and outstanding contribution to efforts for poverty reduction in Pakistan and the region, including in India, through community participation. He added that Shoaib Sultan Khan’s life-long work had made a difference in the lives of millions and was duly recognised in Pakistan and internationally.

Ambassador Sohail Mahmood noted that Pakistan has made significant strides in reducing absolute poverty, with rates dropping from 61.6 percent in 1998-99 to 21.5 percent in 2021-22. However, multidimensional poverty remains high at 39 percent, highlighting deprivation in health, education, and standard of living. Recent events, including the Covid-19 pandemic and floods, have exacerbated these challenges, particularly affecting rural communities where necessities are scarce. Shoaib Sultan Khan has been instrumental in addressing challenges and uplifting rural communities, particularly through his leadership in the Rural Support Programme. Since 1982, he has played a transformative role in various impactful programmes across Pakistan, India, and South Asia, positively impacting millions of lives.

Shoaib Sultan Khan, while shedding light on poverty alleviation and the role of rural support programs, emphasized that Pakistan’s rural support programmes are among the oldest in the region. These programmes are widely acknowledged for their success and have served as a model and inspiration for similar initiatives in South Asia, including India. However, regrettably, programmes inspired by Pakistan’s rural support model have shown greater success over time. He emphasized that the pursuit of poverty eradication should be a shared political agenda, serving as a unifying force rather than a source of division within regions. It is a common goal that has the potential to foster collaboration and solidarity across diverse geographical areas, emphasizing the collective responsibility to address and eliminate socio-economic disparities.

Shoaib Sultan Khan further elucidated multiple factors that contribute to the success of such programmes including long-term political commitment, poverty eradication as a common political agenda, political support and ownership, sustained governmental support, institutional development, innovation and adaptation, and participation of women.

During his remarks, Shoaib Sultan Khan brought attention to four essential elements of the success of a rural support programme; (i) the willingness of the households to organize and enable their potential; (ii) a competent community leader with social mobilization vision; (iii) professional, dedicated and committed support organization; and (iv) availability and commitment of resources. He further said that the continued success of rural support programmes hinges on the active engagement of households, encouraging them to embrace a collaborative mindset for sustainable development.

During the interactive session, a wide range of subjects dealing with rural support programmes in Pakistan was discussed. Topics including sustainable development of programmes, political transitioning, harnessing people’s potential, inclusion of women, data sharing among departments, political will, and digitalization of the programme came under discussion. It was emphasized that the rural support programme had proven its relevance and efficacy over time and that this vision remained relevant and sustainable, now and for the future.

The Forum was attended by a large number of serving and former civil servants, academics, think tank experts, development practitioners, students, and members of civil society and the media. Towards the end, Ambassador Khalid Mahmood, Chairman, BoG ISSI, presented ISSI’s momento to the distinguished speaker.

