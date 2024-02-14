AIRLINK 58.23 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.17%)
South African rand firms ahead of retail sales

Reuters Published 14 Feb, 2024 01:03pm

JOHANNESBURG: The South African rand firmed in early trade on Wednesday ahead of December retail sales figures, after weakening more than 1% against the dollar the day before.

At 0747 GMT, the rand traded at 19.1000 against the dollar, 0.2% stronger than its previous close.

The dollar was little changed against a basket of global currencies.

It had reached a three-month peak on Tuesday after US inflation rose more than expected, reinforcing expectations that the Federal Reserve will hold interest rates in March.

Statistics South Africa will release December retail sales figures at 1100 GMT.

South African rand little changed; global focus on US jobs data

Economists polled by Reuters are expecting a decrease of 0.7% year-on-year.

On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the Top-40 index was down 0.2%.

South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond was marginally weaker, with the yield up 1 basis point to 10.120%.

