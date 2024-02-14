Senate panel to consider Deposit Protection Corp bill today

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance has been convened today (Wednesday) to consider and approve the Deposit Protection Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

The meeting of the finance committee to be presided over by Senator Saleem Mandviwala will get a briefing from the Ministry of National Food Security and Research and governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Al-Madina Floor Mills Aza Khel District Nowshera with regard to action taken for resolution of subsidy claims.

The meeting of the finance committee will consider government bill namely, – the Deposit Protection Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which was referred by the Upper House to the committee on 1st January 2024, and “the Banking Companies (Amendment) Bill 2024”.

The finance committee meeting will be given a briefing by the Director FIA (Karachi) and President Dubai Islamic Bank, on Rs410 million missing from overseas Pakistani’s bank account in Karachi (Dubai Islamic Bank), and action taken in this regard.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024