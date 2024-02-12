Election duties: Commissioner seeks data of absent employees

KARACHI: Following the conclusion of the general elections 2024, the Karachi commissioner sought the government employees’ data who “skipped” their assigned election duty on February 08.

The commissioner penned down a letter to the Deputy Commissioners (DC) and Deputy Returning Officers (DROs) of all seven districts, seeking complete details of the officials absent from their assigned election duties in the metropolis.

In the letter, the commissioner stated that the action will be taken under the disciplinary act against the absent government employees during the general elections 2024.

Earlier this month, Karachi commissioner has cancelled employees’ vacation ahead of general elections 2024.

Karachi commissioner in his statement said a large number of division’s employees are on “unnecessary” leaves.

The leaves have been suspended, and the employees should report to their concerned returning officers (ROs) for discharging election duties.

The commissioner has directed authorities to submit reports about absent employees with the help of ROs and DROs. “The report will be moved to the chief secretary for disciplinary action against the absent government employees.”