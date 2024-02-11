AIRLINK 59.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.94%)
BOP 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-5.48%)
CNERGY 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.71%)
DFML 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.93%)
DGKC 70.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.36 (-4.54%)
FCCL 17.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.39%)
FFBL 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.23%)
FFL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.44%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.23%)
HBL 110.72 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-2.02%)
HUBC 115.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.46%)
HUMNL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.35%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.1%)
KOSM 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.06%)
MLCF 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.39%)
OGDC 145.08 Decreased By ▼ -5.81 (-3.85%)
PAEL 22.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-5.38%)
PIAA 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-5.55%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.55%)
PPL 116.78 Decreased By ▼ -4.57 (-3.77%)
PRL 28.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.84%)
PTC 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.07%)
SEARL 49.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-4.42%)
SNGP 66.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-5.16%)
SSGC 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.15%)
TELE 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.31%)
TPLP 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.08%)
TRG 70.57 Decreased By ▼ -3.43 (-4.64%)
UNITY 20.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.67%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.88%)
BR100 6,446 Decreased By -155.4 (-2.35%)
BR30 22,746 Decreased By -735.1 (-3.13%)
KSE100 62,944 Decreased By -1200.1 (-1.87%)
KSE30 21,288 Decreased By -423.4 (-1.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 11, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-11

Launching ceremony of PEC Complex held in DHA City

Press Release Published 11 Feb, 2024 05:35am

KARACHI: The launching ceremony of Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) Complex in DHA City Karachi was held on Saturday.

Chairman PEC Engr Muhammad Najeeb Haroon graced the occasion as chief guest. Distinguished guests included Lt Gen Retd Moazzam Ejaz HI (M), Vice Chairman PEC (Sind) Engr Mukhtar Ali Shaikh, members of PEC and Regional Building Committee, consultants, builders, developers of DEFCLARIA and ABAD group.

Talking to the audience, Administrator DHA City Brigadier Sohail Imtiaz regarded collaboration with PEC as a stepping stone towards progress, positivity and optimism.

“The initiative will help bring footfall in DHA City Karachi besides accomplishing the vision of life through education and health care,” he said.

Addressing the occasion, Vice Chairman PEC Engr Mukhtar Ali Shaikh appreciated the pace of development in DHA City which is conducive for investment. He exhibited complete trust in DHA City administration. Its one window operation facilitated conclusion of negotiations and allotment of land within a short span of two weeks only. He assured the audience that PEC will commence construction work shortly for which Rupees one billion had already been allocated.

Chairman PEC Engineer Muhammad Najeeb Haroon and Rector NUTECH Lt Gen Moazzam Ejaz (R) gave their visionary guidance for completion of the project. They were pleased with ongoing collaboration between engineering fraternity and DHA City. They termed expeditious work on Malir Expressway and M9/N5 Link Road as a game changer. Future expansion of Karachi is bound to happen on Super Highway Axis towards Hyderabad, where DHA City serves as a gateway to Karachi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PEC DHA City PEC Complex

Comments

200 characters

Launching ceremony of PEC Complex held in DHA City

PTI chairman says his party will form govts in Centre, KP and Punjab

Global statements on polls: FO expresses surprise over ‘negative tone’

COG unveils its initial findings on general polls

eFBR portal to be used: FMCG supply chain required to register systems

KE seeks PD’s support for early approval of Indicative Generation Plan

ECC directs officials to look into G-B wheat issue

New customs’ values on playing cards determined

Nation went to the polls despite security challenges: PM

PRR project: World Bank accepts govt request

NA-127: Bilawal gets 15,005 out of 217,114 votes

Read more stories