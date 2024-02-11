Launching ceremony of PEC Complex held in DHA City

KARACHI: The launching ceremony of Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) Complex in DHA City Karachi was held on Saturday.

Chairman PEC Engr Muhammad Najeeb Haroon graced the occasion as chief guest. Distinguished guests included Lt Gen Retd Moazzam Ejaz HI (M), Vice Chairman PEC (Sind) Engr Mukhtar Ali Shaikh, members of PEC and Regional Building Committee, consultants, builders, developers of DEFCLARIA and ABAD group.

Talking to the audience, Administrator DHA City Brigadier Sohail Imtiaz regarded collaboration with PEC as a stepping stone towards progress, positivity and optimism.

“The initiative will help bring footfall in DHA City Karachi besides accomplishing the vision of life through education and health care,” he said.

Addressing the occasion, Vice Chairman PEC Engr Mukhtar Ali Shaikh appreciated the pace of development in DHA City which is conducive for investment. He exhibited complete trust in DHA City administration. Its one window operation facilitated conclusion of negotiations and allotment of land within a short span of two weeks only. He assured the audience that PEC will commence construction work shortly for which Rupees one billion had already been allocated.

Chairman PEC Engineer Muhammad Najeeb Haroon and Rector NUTECH Lt Gen Moazzam Ejaz (R) gave their visionary guidance for completion of the project. They were pleased with ongoing collaboration between engineering fraternity and DHA City. They termed expeditious work on Malir Expressway and M9/N5 Link Road as a game changer. Future expansion of Karachi is bound to happen on Super Highway Axis towards Hyderabad, where DHA City serves as a gateway to Karachi.

