Gold prices dip

KARACHI: Gold prices on Saturday posted a noticeable fall on the local market but silver was firm, traders said.

At the week close, gold lost momentum, dropping value by Rs1200 to reach Rs214300 per tola and Rs1028 to Rs183728 per 10 grams.

The world market traded gold for $2045 per ounce, which the local market further aggregates with a $20 premium for the domestic bullion deals.

Silver was available for the unchanged Rs2600 per tola and Rs2229.08 per 10 grams. The global silver price was quoted as $22.70 per ounce, traders said.

