Spot rate for cotton remains stable

LAHORE: The local cotton market displayed resilience on Friday despite experiencing low trading activity.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman reported that prices remained steady with slight fluctuations. In Sindh, cotton prices hovered between Rs 19,000 and Rs 21,000 per maund, while in Punjab, they ranged from Rs 19,000 to Rs 20,000 per maund. Phutti prices in Punjab were observed between Rs 8,200 and Rs 9,500 per 40 kg, while in Balochistan, cotton prices ranged from Rs 17,500 to Rs 18,000 per maund.

Despite the challenges posed by low trading volume, the market maintained its firm stance, reflecting stability in cotton prices in the region. The Spot Rate for cotton remained stable at Rs 20,500 per maund. Polyester fiber was available in the market at Rs 365 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024