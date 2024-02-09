AIRLINK 58.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-2.48%)
BOP 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.76%)
CNERGY 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.76%)
DFML 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.07%)
DGKC 71.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.05 (-4.12%)
FCCL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.17%)
FFBL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.72%)
FFL 9.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.64%)
GGL 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.14%)
HBL 111.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.77%)
HUBC 116.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.23%)
HUMNL 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.53%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.1%)
KOSM 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.78%)
MLCF 37.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-4.16%)
OGDC 146.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-3.11%)
PAEL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.58%)
PIAA 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.07%)
PPL 116.31 Decreased By ▼ -5.04 (-4.15%)
PRL 28.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.73%)
PTC 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.22%)
SEARL 50.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-3.96%)
SNGP 66.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-4.45%)
SSGC 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.98%)
TELE 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.72%)
TPLP 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-5.98%)
TRG 70.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.05 (-4.12%)
UNITY 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.39%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.15%)
BR100 6,461 Decreased By -140.4 (-2.13%)
BR30 22,813 Decreased By -668.1 (-2.85%)
KSE100 63,031 Decreased By -1112.4 (-1.73%)
KSE30 21,324 Decreased By -387.2 (-1.78%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 09, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Violent protests in Indian city kills two, more than 80 injured

Reuters Published 09 Feb, 2024 01:12pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

NEW DELHI: Two people were killed and more than 80 injured in violent protests in India’s northern city of Haldwani following a government demolition drive against what it calls illegal encroachments, officials said on Friday.

The violence erupted on Thursday when Uttarakhand state officials moved to demolish a property that an official said was neither registered as a madrasa nor as a place to offer Islamic prayers, though some locals considered it a religious site.

“I can confirm two have lost their lives and three people are serious (injured),” said senior police official Prahlad Narayan Meena. “Over 80 suffered injuries due to stone pelting, including some police and reporters.”

Vandana, the district magistrate of Nainital where Haldwani is located, told a press conference the demolition drive and its aftermath were “not communal and should not be seen as such”.

The officer, who goes by one name, said the protests were linked to the government drive to demolish a “property that is neither registered as religious site nor has it been given any such recognition. Some call the structure a madrasa”.

Eight dead, 80 injured in India firework factory explosion

Sumit Hridayesh, a state lawmaker from the opposition Congress party who represents Haldwani, said the violence was a result of “hasty action” by the administration. He said locals of the area, including Muslim clerics, should have been taken into confidence before starting the drive.

Uttarakhand’s chief minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, said the government would take the “strictest action against rioters and miscreants”.

“Police have been given clear instructions to deal strictly with unruly elements,” he said in a statement. “Every rioter who indulged in arson and stone pelting is being identified. No miscreant who disturbs harmony and peace will be spared.”

Haldwani is under curfew for a second day.

India Haldwani

Comments

200 characters

Violent protests in Indian city kills two, more than 80 injured

Intra-day update: rupee gains marginally against US dollar

Pakistan sovereign dollar bonds drop as election results trickle in

Discos’ management: CCoP defers approval to PD proposal

Ready to work with new govt in Pakistan: US State Department

Saudi firm keen to invest in renewable energy sector

Regulated Entities: SECP to appoint new auditors

FBR computer network: Major attack aimed at data breach thwarted

US imposes sanctions for violations of Russia oil price cap

KSA to hire Goldman, Citi, HSBC for Aramco share sale

Huawei raided in France on suspicion of improper conduct

Read more stories