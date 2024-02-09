AIRLINK 59.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.91%)
BOP 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.91%)
CNERGY 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.47%)
DFML 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.59%)
DGKC 70.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-4.25%)
FCCL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.44%)
FFBL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.64%)
FFL 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.95%)
GGL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.95%)
HBL 110.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-2.2%)
HUBC 116.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.15%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.65%)
KEL 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.9%)
KOSM 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.49%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-3.65%)
OGDC 145.70 Decreased By ▼ -5.19 (-3.44%)
PAEL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.17%)
PIAA 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-5.36%)
PIBTL 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.72%)
PPL 116.95 Decreased By ▼ -4.40 (-3.63%)
PRL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.77%)
PTC 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.07%)
SEARL 50.09 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-4.19%)
SNGP 66.43 Decreased By ▼ -3.27 (-4.69%)
SSGC 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.98%)
TELE 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.76%)
TPLP 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-5.23%)
TRG 70.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-4.73%)
UNITY 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.86%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.41%)
BR100 6,460 Decreased By -141.6 (-2.14%)
BR30 22,803 Decreased By -677.9 (-2.89%)
KSE100 62,944 Decreased By -1200.1 (-1.87%)
KSE30 21,288 Decreased By -423.4 (-1.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 09, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper steadies on China financing data; zinc and lead hit new lows

Reuters Published February 9, 2024 Updated February 9, 2024 05:06pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Copper prices steadied on Friday after a week of heavy losses as investors got a glimmer of hope that top metals consumer China was bolstering its economy with financing measures. Zinc and lead, however, touched fresh lows as gains in inventories highlighted weak demand and oversupply.

Data on Friday showed that new bank loans in China jumped by more than expected to an all-time high in January, reinforcing expectations for more stimulus in the coming months.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.2% to $8,206 per metric ton at 1130 GMT after it slumped to its lowest in nearly three months on Thursday.

The contract has lost 3.2% so far in the week, set for its biggest weekly loss since last August.

“The financial data is clearly a positive surprise, but this is only one nice print, people are still worried about China,” said Nitesh Shah, commodity strategist, WisdomTree.

“Instead of these micro interventions, the market is looking for much bolder steps, and we may only get that after the (Chinese) new year.”

The Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) is closed on Friday and next week for the Lunar New Year holiday.

The prolonged property sector crisis in China has weighed on sentiment given that construction is a major consumer of base metals.

LME lead shed 1.1% to $2,033 a ton, the weakest since Dec. 13.

LME inventories on Friday rose to 150,675 tons, the highest in over six years, having surged by 39% in slightly over two weeks.

“The stocks data doesn’t paint an encouraging sign. The global manufacturing environment is quite weak so that’s probably why these stocks are continuing to build up,” Shah said.

Copper retreats on Chinese demand uncertainty

Zinc slipped 0.2% to $2,322 a ton, the weakest in over five months, after data on Friday showed 10,700 tons of inflows into LME warehouses, bringing the total to 227,225.

Also weighing on the market was a steady dollar, making it more expensive to buy greenback-priced commodities for those using other currencies.

Among other metals, LME aluminium dipped 0.4% to $2,213 per ton while nickel rose 0.4% to $16,065 and tin added 0.3% to $25,970.

Copper Copper prices copper import LME copper copper market LME aluminium copper price

Comments

200 characters

Copper steadies on China financing data; zinc and lead hit new lows

Moody’s says timely election result to reduce uncertainty in Pakistan: report

Rupee moves higher against US dollar

Pakistan sovereign dollar bonds drop as election results trickle in

Violent protests in Indian city kills two, more than 80 injured

Discos’ management: CCoP defers approval to PD proposal

India’s forex reserves rise to one-month high of $622.47bn

Ready to work with new govt in Pakistan: US State Department

Oil heads for weekly gains after Israel rejects ceasefire offer

Saudi firm keen to invest in renewable energy sector

Regulated Entities: SECP to appoint new auditors

Read more stories