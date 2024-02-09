AIRLINK 60.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.15%)
BOP 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
CNERGY 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.16%)
DFML 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.75%)
DGKC 73.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.38%)
FCCL 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.99%)
FFBL 27.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
FFL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
GGL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
HBL 112.94 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.41%)
HUBC 117.43 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (3.01%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.03%)
KEL 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.89%)
KOSM 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.13%)
MLCF 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.94%)
OGDC 150.67 Decreased By ▼ -5.33 (-3.42%)
PAEL 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.51%)
PIAA 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
PIBTL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.83%)
PPL 121.27 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.64%)
PRL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.15%)
PTC 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.18%)
SEARL 52.05 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.93%)
SNGP 69.55 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.25%)
SSGC 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.11%)
TRG 74.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.58%)
UNITY 21.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.52%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
BR100 6,601 Increased By 40.8 (0.62%)
BR30 23,481 Increased By 150.8 (0.65%)
KSE100 64,144 Increased By 344.9 (0.54%)
KSE30 21,712 Increased By 111.4 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 09, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-02-09

Malaysian palm oil futures close almost flat amid supply worries

Reuters Published 09 Feb, 2024 03:29am

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures were little changed on Thursday after three consecutive sessions of gains, amid supply concerns and expectations of declining production in the world’s second-biggest producer.

The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed up 1 ringgit, or 0.03%, to 3,878 ringgit ($813.68). There are concerns about supply constraints, with forecasts from Malaysian planters showing a sharp decline in production, said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari.

“However, exports are expected to remain sanguine as there are signs of Indian buyers returning and anticipation for stockpiles to dip below the 2-million-ton threshold,” Supramaniam said. Malaysia’s palm oil stocks likely fell for three straight months to end-January, in line with seasonal low production.

Palm oil stocks were seen falling to 2.14 million metric tons in January, down 6.62% from December, according to 10 traders, planters and analysts. Crude palm oil output was seen declining 11.83% from the previous month to 1.37 million tons. The Malaysian Palm Oil Board will release its monthly data on Feb. 13.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 0.96%, while its palm oil contract added 1.52%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.83%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. Oil extended gains on Thursday after Israel rejected a ceasefire offer from Hamas, while a weaker dollar also supported prices.

Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock. The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, fell 0.15% against the dollar, making the commodity less expensive for buyers holding the foreign currency.

Palm Oil Palm oil price

Comments

200 characters

Malaysian palm oil futures close almost flat amid supply worries

Regulated Entities: SECP to appoint new auditors

Delay in election results: ROs fail to meet ECP’s 30-minute deadline

FBR computer network: Major attack aimed at data breach thwarted

US imposes sanctions for violations of Russia oil price cap

KSA to hire Goldman, Citi, HSBC for Aramco share sale

Saudi firm keen to invest in renewable energy sector

Huawei raided in France on suspicion of improper conduct

Israel bombs Rafah city as battlefront nears

Punjab caretaker govt: Major ‘statistical discrepancy’ identified

Non-compliance of allocation of 5pc quota for women: IHC directs ECP to take action against parties

Read more stories