LONDON: British consumer goods giant Unilever on Thursday said its profit after tax dropped 15 percent last year to 6.5 billion euros ($7 billion) as sales flattened.

Chief executive Hein Schumacher said “competitiveness remains disappointing and overall performance needs to improve” at the group whose products include Magnum ice cream, Cif surface cleaner and Dove soap.