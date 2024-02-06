AIRLINK 60.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.92%)
BOP 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.44%)
CNERGY 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.76%)
DFML 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.72%)
DGKC 74.12 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.65%)
FCCL 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.1%)
FFBL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.74%)
FFL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.01%)
GGL 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (8.11%)
HBL 112.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.63%)
HUBC 114.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
HUMNL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.45%)
KEL 4.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (7.78%)
MLCF 39.27 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.6%)
OGDC 156.22 Increased By ▲ 8.70 (5.9%)
PAEL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.24%)
PIAA 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.21%)
PIBTL 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.41%)
PPL 120.50 Increased By ▲ 6.60 (5.79%)
PRL 28.04 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (6.66%)
PTC 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.92%)
SEARL 51.42 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.06%)
SNGP 69.10 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (5.1%)
SSGC 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.13%)
TELE 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
TPLP 12.64 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.59%)
TRG 72.55 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.82%)
UNITY 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.59%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 6,568 Increased By 113 (1.75%)
BR30 23,360 Increased By 602.7 (2.65%)
KSE100 63,748 Increased By 744.9 (1.18%)
KSE30 21,610 Increased By 282.2 (1.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 06, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
General Elections 2024

Election 2024 Live: Banner

.
Published 06 Feb, 2024 01:33pm

Comments

200 characters

Election 2024 Live: Banner

Oil/gas sector in limelight as KSE-100 gains over 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens marginally against US dollar

PPL approves funding for Lead-Zinc processing plant in Balochistan

Antony Blinken heads to Egypt to seek ‘enduring end’ to Gaza war

Attock Refinery sees profit decline 37% in 2QFY24

Oil prices mostly flat as Blinken’s Middle East visit assessed

Refineries policy: CCoE to approve amendments today

World Bank -funded ‘PRR’ project: one-year extension sought

PSM’s delisting from sell-off list: BoD requests ministry to move Cabinet for review

FBR CCC’s ruling: Solar DC fan subject to 20pc customs duty

Read more stories