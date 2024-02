BENGALURU: Indian shares opened slightly lower on Tuesday weighed by financials, while dampened hopes of early rate cuts in the US also hurt sentiment.

Financials weigh on Indian shares amid spike in volatility

The NSE Nifty 50 index slipped 0.05% at 21,765 as of 9:19 a.m IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex edged down 0.05% at 71,709.61.