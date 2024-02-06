Maldives vows to boost defences after telling Indian troops to leave

MALÉ (Maldives): The small but strategically placed Maldives will strengthen its military to defend its vast maritime territory, the new president vowed Monday after ordering Indian troops to withdraw from the archipelago.

Mohamed Muizzu said in his first address to parliament he would turn the modest Maldivian National Defence Force (MNDF) into a modern military capable of patrolling its seas, which straddle key global shipping lanes.

The pro-China leader reiterated that India will begin withdrawing its troops operating three maritime reconnaissance aircraft from March 10 and complete the process within two months.

New Delhi considers the Indian Ocean archipelago to be within its sphere of influence.