Election 2024: Live Coverage

Subscribing is the best way to get our best stories immediately.
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Feb 5
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
5.01
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Feb 5
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
512
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Feb 5
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Feb 5
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Feb 5
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Feb 5
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
86
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Feb 5
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
415.60
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Feb 5
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Feb 5
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
9.38
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / Feb 5
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
92.15
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Feb 5
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
5.01
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Feb 5
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
512
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Feb 5
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Feb 5
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Feb 5
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Feb 5
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
86
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Feb 5
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
415.60
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Feb 5
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Feb 5
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
9.38
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / Feb 5
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
92.15
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Feb 5
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
26,580,417
▲ 0.00
|
P.I.A.C.(A) / Feb 5
Pakistan International Airlines Corp(PIAA)
|
25,838,500
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Petroleum / Feb 5
Pakistan Petroleum Limited(PPL)
|
18,483,443
▲ 0.00
|
Hascol Petrol / Feb 5
Hascol Petroleum Limited(HASCOL)
|
17,532,500
▲ 0.00
|
Oil & Gas Dev. / Feb 5
Oil & Gas Development Company Limited(OGDC)
|
13,579,691
▲ 0.00
|
Air Link Com. / Feb 5
Air Link Communication Limited(AIRLINK)
|
13,080,690
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Elektron / Feb 5
Pak Elektron Limited(PAEL)
|
12,638,102
▲ 0.00
|
Soneri Bank Ltd / Feb 5
Soneri Bank Limited(SNBL)
|
10,118,500
▲ 0.00
|
WorldCall Telecom / Feb 5
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
9,689,219
▲ 0.00
|
P.T.C.L. / Feb 5
Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd(PTC)
|
8,730,405
▲ 0.00
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Feb 2
|
279.61
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Feb 2
|
279.41
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Feb 5
|
148.49
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Feb 5
|
0.87
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Feb 5
|
1.26
|
Euro to USD / Feb 5
|
1.08
|
UK LIBOR % / Feb 2
|
5.44
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Feb 2
|
4958.61
|
Nasdaq / Feb 2
|
15628.95
|
Dow Jones / Feb 2
|
38654.42
|
India Sensex / Feb 5
|
72009.43
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Feb 5
|
36362.61
|
Hang Seng / Feb 5
|
15507.22
|
FTSE 100 / Feb 5
|
7626.94
|
Germany DAX 30 / Feb 5
|
16905.70
|
France CAC40 / Feb 5
|
7579.09
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Feb 2
|
20235
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Feb 2
|
184756
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Feb 5
|
72.53
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Feb 5
|
2030.08
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Feb 5
|
86.84
Comments