Shehbaz assails Bilawal for misery caused by rains in Karachi

LAHORE: PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday mocked PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari over his repeated invitation for a live debate, as he cited the example of heavy rain in Karachi which has paralysed life in the megacity, which, he said, was enough to the compare the performance of two parties.

Media persons were reporting just few weeks ago that the PML-N leadership could not face the people and had decided to stay at home, he recalled and noted that the massive rallies held in different towns and cities were a proof of how much love and support the masses had for Nawaz Sharif – the three-time prime minister who is eyeing a record fourth stint in office.

Addressing a press conference, he said it seemed that the people would give a clear mandate to the PML-N to govern the country for the next five years.

About the alleged political victimisation of the PTI founder, Shehbaz said the same person used to claim that he won’t spare anyone and send everyone to prison, as the rivals were booked in bogus cases, at a time when he himself resorted to corrupt practices.

Democracy doesn’t mean that a person involved in illegal activities should be forgiven, he asserted in response to a question.

Millions of voters would decide their future through use of ballot on February 8 which his party was going to accept, Shehbaz said, as he listed the achievements of his party under Nawaz Sharif’s government in the past.

Shehbaz said Pakistan witnessed billions of dollars of investment – he largest in the country’s history – during elder Sharif’s 2013-17 government, but the corruption perception index measured by the Transparency International came down.

He mentioned that all sorts of allegations were levelled against the Nawaz government; however, nothing was proven because of the unfounded nature of accusations. Millions of people were benefitting from the projects – including motorways and mass transit systems – launched by the PML-N, Shehbaz added.

Shehbaz said the PTI government was a product of witchcraft and rigging, adding that the baseless allegations like receiving 45 per cent in the projects funded by China had been spread by the rival party, which chanted the slogans of dacoits and thieves to destabilize Pakistan.

He also highlighted the role played by the then chief justice Saqib Nisar in destroying the PKLI and delaying the Orange Line and said the same judge had declared the PTI chief as Sadiq and Amin [Honest and Truthful].

Campaigning without any fear and restriction is a right of every candidate, but buying voters by distributing money is an insult to the people, he said – a reference to the revelation that the PPP supporters were caught red-handed as they were distributing money to the locals in the constituency from where their chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is contesting election for National Assembly in Lahore.