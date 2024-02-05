DRO points out ‘serious flaws’ in EMS software

ISLAMABAD: A district returning officer (DRO) has informed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) that its election management system (EMS) software “is either in utter failure, or controlled by someone else who manages the system behind the veil.”

In a letter, addressed to the ECP, assistant commissioner/ returning officer in NA-197, District Kamaber Shahdadkot has complained about missing records in the system that would be used in the general elections.

“This weakness of (the) system has created many issues and also raises [a] question mark on the reliability and validity of the tool/ software. This shows that either the EMS System is an utter failure or there is someone else that controls and manages the system behind the veil,” the RO pointed out in the letter.

This flaw was pointed out just three days ahead of the February 8 general elections in the country.

In response to a question by Business Recorder, the ECP spokesperson confirmed the authenticity of the letter saying, “it’s (sent) by a DRO.” However, the spokesperson didn’t give further details.

In the letter, the DRO has further stated that he had put polling staff details in the EMS that went missing. It stated that the fault has raised questions over the validity and reliability of the system.

The RO further claimed that he contacted the ECP and the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA); however, he did not receive any “positive response”. “The EMS is creating problems instead of providing ease,” the RO further claimed, adding that the new system has become a problem for the ROs. In the letter, he also conveyed to the ECP that he would not be responsible if the matter was not resolved.

“Flaws in EMS can become a major hurdle in holding general elections,” the DRO maintained.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024