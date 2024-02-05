AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
BOP 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
DGKC 72.18 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (2.38%)
FCCL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.12%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.6%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.79%)
GGL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.57%)
HBL 111.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
HUBC 113.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.7%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.17%)
KOSM 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
MLCF 38.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.84%)
OGDC 147.60 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (2.25%)
PAEL 22.86 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (5.59%)
PIAA 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (9.62%)
PIBTL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.99%)
PPL 114.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.18%)
PRL 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.98%)
PTC 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.73%)
SEARL 50.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.29%)
SNGP 65.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
SSGC 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
TELE 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.78%)
TPLP 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.56%)
TRG 71.16 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (2.24%)
UNITY 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.23%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.17%)
BR100 6,455 Increased By 62.5 (0.98%)
BR30 22,757 Increased By 244.1 (1.08%)
KSE100 63,003 Increased By 609.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 21,328 Increased By 178.3 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 05, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-05

DRO points out ‘serious flaws’ in EMS software

Ali Hussain Published 05 Feb, 2024 06:08am

ISLAMABAD: A district returning officer (DRO) has informed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) that its election management system (EMS) software “is either in utter failure, or controlled by someone else who manages the system behind the veil.”

In a letter, addressed to the ECP, assistant commissioner/ returning officer in NA-197, District Kamaber Shahdadkot has complained about missing records in the system that would be used in the general elections.

“This weakness of (the) system has created many issues and also raises [a] question mark on the reliability and validity of the tool/ software. This shows that either the EMS System is an utter failure or there is someone else that controls and manages the system behind the veil,” the RO pointed out in the letter.

This flaw was pointed out just three days ahead of the February 8 general elections in the country.

In response to a question by Business Recorder, the ECP spokesperson confirmed the authenticity of the letter saying, “it’s (sent) by a DRO.” However, the spokesperson didn’t give further details.

In the letter, the DRO has further stated that he had put polling staff details in the EMS that went missing. It stated that the fault has raised questions over the validity and reliability of the system.

The RO further claimed that he contacted the ECP and the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA); however, he did not receive any “positive response”. “The EMS is creating problems instead of providing ease,” the RO further claimed, adding that the new system has become a problem for the ROs. In the letter, he also conveyed to the ECP that he would not be responsible if the matter was not resolved.

“Flaws in EMS can become a major hurdle in holding general elections,” the DRO maintained.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

ECP DRO EMS software

Comments

200 characters

DRO points out ‘serious flaws’ in EMS software

LNG, financial power sectors: Competition studies ordered

At least 10 police personnel killed in attack on police station in DI Khan

Reconciled power sector payables: Sindh urges MoF to rescind ‘at source deduction’ order

Jul-Jan exports to China up 46pc YoY

ECP conducts EMS mock test

Sensitive areas in Balochistan: Internet service to remain suspended

ECP takes notice of vote buying, selling allegations

Printing of ballot papers for general election completed

Restructuring plan of FBR: Taxpayers should be inducted into Policy Board: PBC

IIOJK: India’s illegal actions violate UN charter: PM

Read more stories