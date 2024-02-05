Voters will reject ‘politics of hatred’: Bilawal

HYDERABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has pointed out that the nation is well aware of the reality and past of rival parties contesting against the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in the February 8 general elections. He added that voters will reject those engaged in politics of hatred, division, revenge, and violence, including those who clapped on slogans against Pakistan.

As per details, the PPP chairman reached Hyderabad, the historic and second-largest city of Sindh, as part of his nationwide election campaign, where thousands of people were present to listen to his speech.

He said the people of Hyderabad have seen the politics of hatred, division and violence for a long time, and due to it, they have suffered and sacrificed, but they have never backed down. “You have never bowed down before a dictator, a tyrant, a Yazid, I salute you,” he added.

Chairman Bilawal said that whoever is contesting against the PPP in the recent elections, the people are well aware of their reality and past, and added: “You saw in the nineties, what they did to this city? You are aware of their politics of hatred and division.” He said the PPP wanted to eliminate such politics from the country and serve the people without any discrimination. “We want to bury the politics of hatred, division and violence, we want to fight the real problems of the people: unemployment, poverty, and inflation,” he pointed out.

He said: “I have come up with my 10-point election manifesto, which is my promise to the people; Insha Allah, if you make me your Prime Minister, if I take over the federal government, I will implement these ten points.” He reiterated that he would double the income of the people, build three million houses for homeless families and give their ownership rights to the women of these houses; and provide 300 units of solar power free of cost to the poor. He will also provide financial assistance to the youth, Benazir Kisan Card, Benazir Labour Card and Benazir Youth Card will be issued. He said at least one university will be established in each district, provision of quality and free treatment facilities would be ensured and hunger eradication programs launched.

He said that the contest in the election is now between the PPP and the PML-N. He appealed to the people “to foil the conspiracy to make someone prime minister for the fourth time” by stamping on the Arrow symbol on the ballot paper on February 8. He added: “If you are asked to stamp on the Kite, you should answer them that we do not vote for those who clap on anti-Pakistan slogans and take money from RAW to do politics in Pakistan.” In his appeal to the people, he further said that they should not waste their votes by voting for those who do politics on the basis of religion and independent candidates.

