Elections 2024
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Feb 4
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
5.01
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Feb 4
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
512
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Feb 4
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Feb 4
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Feb 4
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Feb 4
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
86
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Feb 4
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
415.60
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Feb 4
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Feb 4
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
9.38
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / Feb 4
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
92.15
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Feb 4
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
26,580,417
▲ 0.00
|
P.I.A.C.(A) / Feb 4
Pakistan International Airlines Corp(PIAA)
|
25,838,500
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Petroleum / Feb 4
Pakistan Petroleum Limited(PPL)
|
18,483,443
▲ 0.00
|
Hascol Petrol / Feb 4
Hascol Petroleum Limited(HASCOL)
|
17,532,500
▲ 0.00
|
Oil & Gas Dev. / Feb 4
Oil & Gas Development Company Limited(OGDC)
|
13,579,691
▲ 0.00
|
Air Link Com. / Feb 4
Air Link Communication Limited(AIRLINK)
|
13,080,690
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Elektron / Feb 4
Pak Elektron Limited(PAEL)
|
12,638,102
▲ 0.00
|
Soneri Bank Ltd / Feb 4
Soneri Bank Limited(SNBL)
|
10,118,500
▲ 0.00
|
WorldCall Telecom / Feb 4
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
9,689,219
▲ 0.00
|
P.T.C.L. / Feb 4
Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd(PTC)
|
8,730,405
▲ 0.00
