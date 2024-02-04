AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
BOP 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
DGKC 72.18 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (2.38%)
FCCL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.12%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.6%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.79%)
GGL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.57%)
HBL 111.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
HUBC 113.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.7%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.17%)
KOSM 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
MLCF 38.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.84%)
OGDC 147.60 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (2.25%)
PAEL 22.86 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (5.59%)
PIAA 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (9.62%)
PIBTL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.99%)
PPL 114.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.18%)
PRL 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.98%)
PTC 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.73%)
SEARL 50.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.29%)
SNGP 65.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
SSGC 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
TELE 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.78%)
TPLP 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.56%)
TRG 71.16 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (2.24%)
UNITY 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.23%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.17%)
BR100 6,455 Increased By 62.5 (0.98%)
BR30 22,757 Increased By 244.1 (1.08%)
KSE100 63,003 Increased By 609.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 21,328 Increased By 178.3 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 04, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Australia’s Abbott hits 69 as West Indies set 259 to win 2nd ODI

AFP Published February 4, 2024 Updated February 4, 2024 12:57pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

SYDNEY: Sean Abbott crunched an entertaining 69 as Australia reached 258-9 in the second one-day international against the West Indies on Sunday, with spinner Gudakesh Motie grabbing three wickets for the visitors.

The West Indies’ bowling was far more disciplined on a hot day at the Sydney Cricket Ground, aided by some nimble fielding, after being thumped in the first game in Melbourne by eight wickets.

Along with Motie’s 3-28, Alzarri Joseph and Romario Shepherd picked up two wickets each while Abbott starred with 69 off 63 balls.

Australia handed a debut to explosive 21-year-old Jake Fraser-McGurk in place of Travis Head, but he failed to grab his opportunity after the West Indies won the toss and sent Australia in.

He slammed a four then a six off his third and fourth balls but was out on the fifth, getting a thin edge to wicketkeeper Shai Hope off Joseph.

The dangerous Joseph struck again seven balls later to remove Josh Inglis for nine, caught at backward point.

Steve Smith and Cameron Green were the pair who steered Australia to their resounding win in the first match with an unbeaten 149-run stand.

Smith, Green guide Australia to crushing win in 1st West Indies ODI

But they were unable to repeat the feat with Matthew Forde bagging the key wicket of Smith, who chopped on to leave Australia tottering at 50-3 in the eighth over.

At the other end, Green took time to settle but hit his stride when he smacked three straight fours off Joseph.

But he was again pegged back and, after adding 39 with Marnus Labuschagne, he lofted Oshane Thomas to mid-on as he looked to get the scoreboard going again and was gone for 33.

Labuschagne (26) again failed to convert a start to a big score with Motie picking up his wicket before the left-armer removed hard-hitting dangermen Aaron Hardie (26) and Matt Short (41).

Abbott added 57 with Will Sutherland – another debutant – before a late flurry took him to only his second one-day half-century.

Sydney Cricket Ground Steve Smith Josh Hazlewood Alzarri Joseph Sean Abbott West Indies vs Australia ODI Jake Fraser

Australia’s Abbott hits 69 as West Indies set 259 to win 2nd ODI

Deal inked to outsource 7 KPT berths to UAE entity

27,365 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since October 7

US, Britain launch strikes against Iran-linked Houthis in Yemen

Shehbaz says Pakistan's improved corruption index position shows PML-N's honesty

Joe Biden sweeps South Carolina with 'loser' taunt at Trump

Economists pilloried for getting forecasts wrong

Caretakers to do only groundwork

CTBCM, wheeling charges: Power Div asked to consult with industry, stakeholders

FBR restructuring: Body formed for critical tasks

Economic reforms under way: Shamshad

Read more stories