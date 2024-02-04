Australia’s Abbott hits 69 as West Indies set 259 to win 2nd ODI

SYDNEY: Sean Abbott crunched an entertaining 69 as Australia reached 258-9 in the second one-day international against the West Indies on Sunday, with spinner Gudakesh Motie grabbing three wickets for the visitors.

The West Indies’ bowling was far more disciplined on a hot day at the Sydney Cricket Ground, aided by some nimble fielding, after being thumped in the first game in Melbourne by eight wickets.

Along with Motie’s 3-28, Alzarri Joseph and Romario Shepherd picked up two wickets each while Abbott starred with 69 off 63 balls.

Australia handed a debut to explosive 21-year-old Jake Fraser-McGurk in place of Travis Head, but he failed to grab his opportunity after the West Indies won the toss and sent Australia in.

He slammed a four then a six off his third and fourth balls but was out on the fifth, getting a thin edge to wicketkeeper Shai Hope off Joseph.

The dangerous Joseph struck again seven balls later to remove Josh Inglis for nine, caught at backward point.

Steve Smith and Cameron Green were the pair who steered Australia to their resounding win in the first match with an unbeaten 149-run stand.

But they were unable to repeat the feat with Matthew Forde bagging the key wicket of Smith, who chopped on to leave Australia tottering at 50-3 in the eighth over.

At the other end, Green took time to settle but hit his stride when he smacked three straight fours off Joseph.

But he was again pegged back and, after adding 39 with Marnus Labuschagne, he lofted Oshane Thomas to mid-on as he looked to get the scoreboard going again and was gone for 33.

Labuschagne (26) again failed to convert a start to a big score with Motie picking up his wicket before the left-armer removed hard-hitting dangermen Aaron Hardie (26) and Matt Short (41).

Abbott added 57 with Will Sutherland – another debutant – before a late flurry took him to only his second one-day half-century.