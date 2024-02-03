Justice Shahid of LHC steps down

ISLAMABAD: The Lahore High Court (LHC) judge, Justice Shahid Jamil Khan, on Friday, resigned from his office. In his resignation to President Dr Arif Alvi he wrote; “Justice Shahid Jamil Khan, after having served as a judge of the Lahore High Court for about 10 years, hereby exercises the option to resign under Article 206(1) of the constitution with immediate effect.

“It was an absolute honour to hold the office, but for personal circumstances I have decided to turn the page and start a new chapter. ‘An ounce of discretion is worth a pound of wit’,” it added.

Last month, two judges of the Supreme Court – Justice Ijazul Ahsan, and Justice Sayyad Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi had resigned from their posts. Both of them had also served as judges of the LHC.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan, who was in line to become the next Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), had tendered his resignation. It was shocking for many, as no one was expecting his resignation.

His resignation came a day after Naqvi’s. The two were considered to be like-minded judges. Both the judges submitted their resignations to President Dr Arif Alvi for approval.

“I have had the honor and privilege of serving as a Judge of the Lahore High Court, the Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court, and a Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. “However, I no longer wish to continue as a Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. Therefore, I, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, resign as a Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in terms of Article 206(1) of the Constitution with immediate effect,” said Justice Ijaz’s resignation letter.

Justice Naqvi resigned as a judge of the Supreme Court on January 10, saying it was no longer possible for him to continue. He wrote in his resignation; “It was an honour to be appointed and to serve as a judge first of the Lahore High Court and then as the Supreme Court of Pakistan.”

“In the circumstances which are a matter of public knowledge and to some extent public record, it is no longer possible for me to continue to serve as a judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.” “Considerations of due process also compel. I, therefore, effective today resign as judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan,” Justice Naqvi said.

Both judges were regarded as close to former CJ Umar Ata Bandial, and their resignation is also a massive blow to the PTI, which was expecting a revival after Justice Ijaz’s appointment as the CJP in October this year.

