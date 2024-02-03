AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
BOP 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
DGKC 72.18 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (2.38%)
FCCL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.12%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.6%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.79%)
GGL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.57%)
HBL 111.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
HUBC 113.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.7%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.17%)
KOSM 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
MLCF 38.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.84%)
OGDC 147.60 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (2.25%)
PAEL 22.86 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (5.59%)
PIAA 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (9.62%)
PIBTL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.99%)
PPL 114.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.18%)
PRL 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.98%)
PTC 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.73%)
SEARL 50.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.29%)
SNGP 65.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
SSGC 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
TELE 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.78%)
TPLP 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.56%)
TRG 71.16 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (2.24%)
UNITY 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.23%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.17%)
BR100 6,455 Increased By 62.5 (0.98%)
BR30 22,757 Increased By 244.1 (1.08%)
KSE100 63,003 Increased By 609.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 21,328 Increased By 178.3 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 03, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-02-03

Jazz secures awards in 15 pivotal categories at GDEIB platform

Recorder Report Published 03 Feb, 2024 05:46am

ISLAMABAD: Jazz achieved recognition for its inclusion efforts by securing awards in 15 pivotal categories at the 2024 Global Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Benchmarks (GDEIB) Awards.

The recognition spans various aspects of organizational excellence, with Jazz winning nine “Best Practice” awards across vision, strategy, and business impact; leadership and accountability; recruitment; work-life integration; flexibility and benefits; DEI communications; DEI learning and development; connecting DEI and sustainability; community, government relations, and philanthropy; and responsible sourcing.

The organization’s “proactive” excellence in assessment, measurement, and research, as well as “progressive” approach to DEI structure and implementation; advancement and retention; job design, classification and compensation; services and products development; and marketing and customer service were also recognized at the DGEIB platform.

“Jazz believes in cultivating trust and acceptance to promote and contribute to creating an inclusive world. Inclusivity has always been at the heart of all our policies, and being recognized for our holistic D&I initiatives renews our vigour. As we move forward in our journey to making Jazz a more diverse and empowering place to work, we aspire to establish new inclusion benchmarks that others in the industry and beyond feel inspired to embrace,” said TazeenShahid, chief people officer at Jazz.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Jazz GDEIB awards GDEIB Global Diversity

Jazz secures awards in 15 pivotal categories at GDEIB platform

Roosevelt Hotel JV: FASA inked with JLL-led consortium

Nepra too concerned about rising tariff?

FCA mechanism: Discos’ Dec tariff raised by Rs4.57 per unit

Importers, manufacturers and wholesalers: FBR allows e-invoice integration with its digital system

Verdict says IK, wife connived with each other

SECP amends Listed Companies’ Takeovers Regulations, 2017

Islamic FIs must comply with AAOIFI standards: SECP

PL on HOBC fuel kept unchanged

SPI inflation: YoY trend depicts increase of 39.45pc

Bilawal steps up criticism of ‘Takht-e-Lahore’

Read more stories