Jazz secures awards in 15 pivotal categories at GDEIB platform

ISLAMABAD: Jazz achieved recognition for its inclusion efforts by securing awards in 15 pivotal categories at the 2024 Global Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Benchmarks (GDEIB) Awards.

The recognition spans various aspects of organizational excellence, with Jazz winning nine “Best Practice” awards across vision, strategy, and business impact; leadership and accountability; recruitment; work-life integration; flexibility and benefits; DEI communications; DEI learning and development; connecting DEI and sustainability; community, government relations, and philanthropy; and responsible sourcing.

The organization’s “proactive” excellence in assessment, measurement, and research, as well as “progressive” approach to DEI structure and implementation; advancement and retention; job design, classification and compensation; services and products development; and marketing and customer service were also recognized at the DGEIB platform.

“Jazz believes in cultivating trust and acceptance to promote and contribute to creating an inclusive world. Inclusivity has always been at the heart of all our policies, and being recognized for our holistic D&I initiatives renews our vigour. As we move forward in our journey to making Jazz a more diverse and empowering place to work, we aspire to establish new inclusion benchmarks that others in the industry and beyond feel inspired to embrace,” said TazeenShahid, chief people officer at Jazz.

