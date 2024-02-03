No excuses acceptable

EDITORIAL: Whether or not the general elections February 8 date is “carved in stone” once again became a guessing game on Wednesday as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced that “in view of the law and order situation” it had convened a meeting next day to hold discussions with the Secretary Interior, Chief Secretary, representatives of intelligence agencies, and Police Inspectors General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Many read that as an indication the electoral body was setting the stage to postpone the polls in the two provinces, rendering the entire elections exercise meaningless.

Also feeding these fears were the statements of two senior ECP officials, one saying “as of now, no provincial government has sought delay in elections” — which can still happen on a nod from certain quarters — and the other asserting “it all depends on the nature and magnitude of the [security] threat” and that the situation would be clear after briefings by the top (security) officials.

Fortunately and, to the credit of the ECP and the caretaker government, these misgivings proved to be wrong as an unequivocal decision was taken to continue with elections all over the country. Needless to say that this decision is in conformity with the primary task of the ECP and the caretaker governments, be they be in the provinces or at the centre.

Indeed, there have been several incidents of violence in different parts of the country during the recent days, projecting a mixed nature of the security threats, some related to political rivalries and others to the ongoing fight against terrorist groups.

On Tuesday, 10 people were killed in a bomb explosion at a PTI rally in Sibi, for which the terrorist outfit, IS-K, claimed credit. It was unclear, though, if the rally was the really target. In another incident gunmen opened fire on the election office of an ANP candidate in Chaman over the issue of hoisting party flags.

He survived but one of his workers was killed. In a clearance operation the next day, the security forces killed nine terrorists, including three would-be suicide bombers, while four brave soldiers and two civilians also embraced martyrdom.

In yet another incident in Sariab, also in Balochistan, five PPP workers were injured when unknown motorcyclists hurled a grenade on the election office of the party’s provincial assembly candidate. Meanwhile, a PTI dissident standing as an independent candidate for a National Assembly as well as a provincial assembly seat, was shot dead in Bajaur district of KP. Earlier on Sunday, an MQM activist in Karachi was killed in a clash with PPP workers.

Unfortunately, elections-related violence in this country is not something new. All previous elections have been marked by attacks on political opponents with varying degrees of intensity, many a time resulting in loss of precious lives.

As for the terrorists’ attacks, the previous four general elections were held in worst situations. But the situation brooks no complacency on the part of our law enforcement agencies. Security efforts are required to be stepped up in order to ensure greater participation of people in general election.

