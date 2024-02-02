AIRLINK 57.49 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.04%)
Pakistan Print 2024-02-02

Nawaz says will create 0.2m new jobs if voted to power

NNI Published 02 Feb, 2024 05:20am

SWAT: Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) top leader and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has felt the pain of the miserable life of the Swat people and pledged to them 0.2 million jobs and five million houses.

PML-N leader and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif while addressing an election meeting at Swat said people of Sawat loved Nawaz Sharif and Nawaz also loved them.

He announced 10 million jobs for the people.

Nawaz said the people of the KP were innocent and they were cheated. “You should not play with their emotions. You promised one-billion tree project but I saw no tree anywhere.”

The PML-N leader said he was detached from the province and the inhabitants allowed a person who destroyed the whole Pakistan. “In my time five pieces of a bread pack were sold for Rs 5 and now it is being sold at Rs 25. The monthly electricity bill was Rs1,000 which has now accelerated to Rs20,000,” he explained.

He said he never lied to his people as he never wanted to ruin his future by telling a lie. “You were lied and trapped in difficulties,” he said.

Nawaz stated if he was give opportunity, he would change the destiny of the province,” he said, adding that there was no government here as no road had been building, he explained to the rally.

“We built colleges and universities. I was in jail when Lowari was built. I was barred from attending my father and mother. I saw a lot of grieves but I cannot bear your grief.

