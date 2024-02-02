AIRLINK 57.49 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.04%)
BOP 6.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.84%)
DFML 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.85%)
DGKC 70.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.59%)
FCCL 17.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
FFBL 26.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
FFL 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
GGL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.83%)
HBL 111.72 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.65%)
HUBC 113.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.23%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.33%)
KOSM 3.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
MLCF 37.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.29%)
OGDC 144.26 Increased By ▲ 9.21 (6.82%)
PAEL 21.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.06%)
PIAA 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (8.86%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PPL 115.80 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.59%)
PRL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (5.12%)
PTC 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.05%)
SEARL 49.66 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.08%)
SNGP 65.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.11%)
SSGC 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
TELE 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
TPLP 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.13%)
TRG 69.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 19.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
BR100 6,393 Increased By 48.9 (0.77%)
BR30 22,513 Increased By 312.8 (1.41%)
KSE100 62,394 Increased By 414.6 (0.67%)
KSE30 21,150 Increased By 195.2 (0.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 02, 2024
Markets Print 2024-02-02

OPEC+ sticks to its strategy to reduce output

AFP Published 02 Feb, 2024 05:20am

VIENNA: An OPEC+ panel on Thursday reaffirmed the oil cartel's current output reduction strategy, supported by Saudi and Russian cuts, intended to boost flagging prices.

In an effort to shore up prices, the OPEC+ oil alliance of 23 nations has implemented supply cuts of more than five million barrels per day (bpd) since the end of 2022.

Oil prices were up slightly on Thursday and hovering around $80 per barrel.

In 2022, Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent oil prices soaring to $140, raising earnings across the industry.

In a statement following a meeting via videoconference, the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) of OPEC+ stopped short of making any recommendations on its output policy.

However, the panel said it "reviewed the crude oil production data for the months of November and December 2023", noting the "high conformity" among participating nations.

It added that it will continue to closely assess market conditions, while reiterating its "readiness to take additional measures at any time".

The next JMMC meeting is scheduled for April 3, the statement said, which also stressed the group's "strong cohesion" following the recent upheaval.

In a surprise move in December, Angola exited OPEC over a disagreement on a decision backed by heavyweight Saudi Arabia, to cut production, dealing a further blow to the oil cartel.

The meeting comes after oil firm Saudi Aramco earlier this week announced that it would abandon a plan to ramp up its production capacity to 13 million bpd by 2027.

The Gulf kingdom's daily production stands at approximately nine million bpd, far below its capacity of 12 million bpd.

