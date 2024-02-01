Hong Kong stocks open slightly higher

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened with small gains Thursday following a two-day plunge, as traders brushed off steep losses on Wall Street that came after the Federal Reserve said it was unlikely to cut interest rates next month.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.24 percent, or 37.79 points, to 15,522.86.

Hong Kong stocks open with big losses

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.54 percent, or 15.12 points, to 2,773.42, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange slipped 0.61 percent, or 9.42 points, to 1,535.48.