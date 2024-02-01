AIRLINK 57.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.44%)
BOP 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.12%)
CNERGY 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.35%)
DFML 13.83 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.44%)
DGKC 70.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.91%)
FCCL 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
FFBL 26.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.41%)
FFL 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
GGL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.34%)
HBL 111.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.72%)
HUBC 113.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.39%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.55%)
KOSM 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.52%)
MLCF 37.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
OGDC 144.35 Increased By ▲ 9.30 (6.89%)
PAEL 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.69%)
PIAA 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (7.89%)
PIBTL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PPL 115.70 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.5%)
PRL 26.55 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (5.36%)
PTC 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.63%)
SEARL 49.70 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.16%)
SNGP 65.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.39%)
SSGC 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
TELE 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
TPLP 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.13%)
TRG 69.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.75%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
BR100 6,400 Increased By 55.5 (0.87%)
BR30 22,532 Increased By 331.6 (1.49%)
KSE100 62,394 Increased By 414.6 (0.67%)
KSE30 21,150 Increased By 195.2 (0.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 01, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong stocks open slightly higher

AFP Published 01 Feb, 2024 12:51pm

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened with small gains Thursday following a two-day plunge, as traders brushed off steep losses on Wall Street that came after the Federal Reserve said it was unlikely to cut interest rates next month.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.24 percent, or 37.79 points, to 15,522.86.

Hong Kong stocks open with big losses

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.54 percent, or 15.12 points, to 2,773.42, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange slipped 0.61 percent, or 9.42 points, to 1,535.48.

Hong Kong stocks Federal Reserve

Hong Kong stocks open slightly higher

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Tight Gas Policy 2024 eyes increased investment in Pakistan’s energy sector

General elections: ECP announces public holiday on Feb 8

At least one killed in Quetta blast

Oil buoyed higher by US rate cut expectations

India’s Modi likely to lay out modest economic manifesto in pre-election budget

Bank Alfalah’s profit jumps over 96% in 2023

Challenges of inflation persist: MoF

Transmission line: Govt seeks 13-month extension of World Bank loan closing date

Budgetary requirements: Ijara Sukuk funding to help govt save Rs32bn per year

Read more stories