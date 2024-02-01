AIRLINK 56.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.18%)
BOP 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.41%)
CNERGY 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
DFML 13.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 70.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.29%)
FCCL 17.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
FFBL 26.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.59%)
FFL 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
GGL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.34%)
HBL 111.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.45%)
HUBC 112.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.92%)
HUMNL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.39%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.77%)
KOSM 3.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
MLCF 37.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
OGDC 137.55 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.85%)
PAEL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.38%)
PIAA 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (6.59%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PPL 110.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.38 (-2.97%)
PRL 24.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.33%)
PTC 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
SEARL 47.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.4%)
SNGP 64.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.25%)
TELE 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.31%)
TPLP 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
TRG 68.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.15%)
UNITY 19.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,316 Decreased By -28.2 (-0.45%)
BR30 22,058 Decreased By -141.8 (-0.64%)
KSE100 61,792 Decreased By -187.4 (-0.3%)
KSE30 20,893 Decreased By -61.1 (-0.29%)
Japan’s Nikkei slips after Fed chair signals delay in rate cut

Reuters Published 01 Feb, 2024 09:56am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average fell on Thursday, after US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s comments doused hopes of a possible interest rate cut in March.

The Nikkei tumbled 0.72% to 36,024.29 by the midday break, after closing out its best January in 26 years on Wednesday.

The broader Topix was down 0.63% at 2535.01.

Powell expressed good news on the battle against inflation at the conclusion of the central bank’s two-day meeting on Wednesday but said rate cuts would not be appropriate until there is “greater confidence that inflation is moving” towards the central bank’s 2% target.

“It’s tough to escape the Fed story as the major driver of price action today,” said Capital.com’s senior financial market analyst Kyle Rodda.

“The lower odds of an March cut have the marginal effect of tightening financial conditions, so stocks have to pull back to reflect that.”

Japanese indices tracked overnight Wall Street weakness, as US stocks fell after the latest Fed communications, while tech and tech-adjacent megacap stocks dropped further a day after disappointing Alphabet results. Of the Nikkei’s 225 constituents, only 49 rose, while 172 declined.

Japan’s Nikkei bounces back on stronger energy stocks, soft yen

In individual stocks, domestic earnings remained the dominating theme among the best performers of the morning session. Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd climbed 5.97%, followed by TDK Corp gaining 5% and East Japan Railway Co up by 4.79%.

Nomura Holdings was last up 4.69%, after touching its highest levels since 2015 earlier in the session.

Japan’s biggest brokerage and investment bank company announced on Wednesday it would buy back up to 4% of its own shares after reporting record net revenue from its investment banking division.

Aozora Bank was the worst performer, dropping 21.49%, followed by pharmaceutical company Sumitomo Pharma Co , down 17.74%.

