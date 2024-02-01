CS visits Central Jail Kot Lakhpat

LAHORE: Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman on Wednesday visited Central Jail Kot Lakhpat to check the facilities being provided to the prisoners.

He inspected the hospital, vocational centre and food inspection room established in the jail and issued necessary instructions on the spot.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Secretary said that quality food and sanitation are the basic needs of the prisoners. He said that reforms are underway to improve the condition of prisons across the province, adding that provision of video call, internet and e-library facilities to prisoners is a laudable initiative.

The Chief Secretary asked the prisons department to improve the procedure of prisoners’ meeting with their families and give special attention to providing technical training to the jail inmates. The Chief Secretary appreciated the quality of the carpets made by the prisoners in the jail.

IG Prisons Farooq Nazir briefed the Chief Secretary about the measures being taken for the welfare of the prisoners. Home Secretary Shakeel Ahmad and officers of the prisons department were also present on this occasion.

