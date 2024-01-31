Q2 QTA: Discos seek hike of Rs4/ unit

ISLAMABAD: Power Distribution Companies (Discos) have sought positive adjustment of up to Rs. 4 per unit to recover additional amount of Rs 81.5 billion from consumers for second quarter (Oct-December) of FY 2023-40 under Quarterly Tariff Adjustment (QTA) mechanism.

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) is scheduled to conduct a public hearing on February 14, 2024 on the petition of Discos filed by Central Power Purchasing Agency Guaranteed (CPPA-G). Of the total requested adjustment of 81.498 Rs 75. 139 billion is on account of capacity charges to be paid to power generation plants.

According to data shared with Nepra, Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has sought positive adjustment of Rs 6.921 billion for the second quarter; Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Rs 15.105 billion, Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) Rs 2.663 billion, Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Rs 9.446 billion, Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Rs 14.884 billion, Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Rs 11.583 billion, Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESC) Rs 3.524 billion, Quetta Electric Quetta Supply Company (QESCO) Rs 10.983 billion, Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) Rs 2.879 billion and Tribal Electric Supply Company (TESCO) Rs 3.510 billion. The total requested amount for variable O&M is negative 8.710 billion, Use of System Charges (UoSC) and Market Operator Fee (MOP) Rs 6.587 billion and impact of T&D losses on monthly FCA, Rs 10.818 billion. However, impact of incremental units will have negative Rs 2.335 billion.

