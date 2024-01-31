AIRLINK 57.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-4.15%)
BOP 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.65%)
CNERGY 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.16%)
DFML 13.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
DGKC 70.26 Decreased By ▼ -3.34 (-4.54%)
FCCL 17.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.81%)
FFBL 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.36%)
FFL 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.44%)
GGL 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.42%)
HBL 111.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.94%)
HUBC 113.68 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.69%)
HUMNL 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.52%)
KOSM 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-8.14%)
MLCF 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
OGDC 134.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.92 (-2.13%)
PAEL 20.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.47%)
PIAA 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.02%)
PPL 113.89 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.52%)
PRL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-6.83%)
PTC 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-7.71%)
SEARL 46.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-4.15%)
SNGP 65.18 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-4.15%)
SSGC 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.16%)
TELE 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-6.71%)
TPLP 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.8%)
TRG 69.03 Decreased By ▼ -3.94 (-5.4%)
UNITY 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-3.92%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.38%)
BR100 6,310 Decreased By -110.5 (-1.72%)
BR30 22,098 Decreased By -389.9 (-1.73%)
KSE100 61,842 Decreased By -932 (-1.48%)
KSE30 20,873 Decreased By -272.4 (-1.29%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 31, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-31

CBD Punjab announces soft launch festival for Lahore Global village

Recorder Report Published 31 Jan, 2024 05:22am

LAHORE: The Punjab Central Business Development Authority on Tuesday declared the commencement of commercial activities at Lahore Global Village.

In collaboration with Genesis Properties, a soft launch festival is scheduled from February 2 to 4, marking a significant milestone in the revival of the project.

Formerly known as LDA Walk-and-Shop Arena, this dormant space has been revitalized after nine years of strategic efforts by CBD Punjab, acting on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi. Genesis Properties secured the bid for Lahore Global Village with the highest price, said an announcement by the CBD Punjab today.

Expressing his enthusiasm, CBD Punjab CEO, Imran Amin, stated, "This initiative will give a new direction to the convergence of commerce and culture in Lahore. The active support and guidance of Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi have been instrumental in kick-starting commercial activities."

Genesis properties Chairman, Habib Nawaz, invites the community to actively participate in this event, showcasing the promising future of Lahore Global Village.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

LDA CBD Punjab Lahore Global Village Punjab Central Business Development Authority

CBD Punjab announces soft launch festival for Lahore Global village

ECP bars interim govt from overhauling FBR

Revamp plan approved after months of deliberations: Shamshad

Tariff hike proposal: Nepra to hold public hearing today

‘Innovative’ plan set to reduce circular debt

Q2 QTA: Discos seek hike of Rs4/ unit

IMF revises GDP growth projection downward

Rice exports likely to jump

Oil, gas reserves: PM for stepping up exploration efforts

Purchase of engineering goods: PSEs asked to prefer local firms

Iranian team due soon to discuss IP gas line project

Read more stories