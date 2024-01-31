CBD Punjab announces soft launch festival for Lahore Global village

LAHORE: The Punjab Central Business Development Authority on Tuesday declared the commencement of commercial activities at Lahore Global Village.

In collaboration with Genesis Properties, a soft launch festival is scheduled from February 2 to 4, marking a significant milestone in the revival of the project.

Formerly known as LDA Walk-and-Shop Arena, this dormant space has been revitalized after nine years of strategic efforts by CBD Punjab, acting on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi. Genesis Properties secured the bid for Lahore Global Village with the highest price, said an announcement by the CBD Punjab today.

Expressing his enthusiasm, CBD Punjab CEO, Imran Amin, stated, "This initiative will give a new direction to the convergence of commerce and culture in Lahore. The active support and guidance of Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi have been instrumental in kick-starting commercial activities."

Genesis properties Chairman, Habib Nawaz, invites the community to actively participate in this event, showcasing the promising future of Lahore Global Village.

