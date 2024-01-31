KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 122,948 tonnes of cargo comprising 73,878 tonnes of import cargo and 49,064 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours sending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 73,878 comprised of 52,033 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 4,362 tonnes of DAP, 2,957 tonnes of Urea & 14,526 tonnes of Wheat.

The total export Cargo of 49,064 comprised of 44,214 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 150 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 4700 tonnes of Clinkers. Nearly, 6993 containers comprising of 3681 containers import and 3312 containers export were handled on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 975 of 20’s and 1133 of 40’s loaded while 132 of 20’s and 154 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1090 of 20’s and 550 of 40’s loaded containers while 00 of 20’s and 561 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 04 ships namely, Olympia, Gfs Giselle, Independent Spirit and Hyundai Unit berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 04 ships MT Lahore, Navios Bahamas, Apl Barcelona & Kiel Express sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, MSC Mumbai-VIII and Simaisma are left the port on Tuesday and another petroleum product ship ‘Sunrise’ is expected to sail on same day.

Cargo throughput of 115,955 tonnes, comprising 88,553 tonnes imports cargo and 27,402 tonnes export cargo carried in 3,748 Containers (2,158 TEUs are Import and 1,590 TEUs are export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 04 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Maersk Boston, Al-Deebal and African Hornbill carrying Containers, LNG and Coal are due to expected to take berths at QICT, EVTL and PIBT on today, 30th January, while three more container ships, Marathopous, Cap Andreas and Maersk Pittsburgh are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday 31st January-2024.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024