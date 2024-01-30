Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Pakistan says funding suspension of UNRWA during Gaza war ‘unjustifiable’

COAS says Pakistan, Iran will not allow ‘spoilers to drive wedge’ between brotherly nations

Mari Petroleum reports profit of Rs37.51bn in 1HFY24

Johnson & Phillips Pakistan to delist from PSX

SBP keeps key policy rate unchanged at 22%

Govt announces 3% incentive for local handset manufacturers: Dr Saif

Iran, Pakistan will not provide terrorists any opportunity to endanger ‘common security’: Iranian FM

Six-month budget deficit soars to 2.3pc of GDP

