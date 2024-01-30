AIRLINK 60.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.51%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from January 29, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 30 Jan, 2024 08:32am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Pakistan says funding suspension of UNRWA during Gaza war ‘unjustifiable’

Read here for details.

  • COAS says Pakistan, Iran will not allow ‘spoilers to drive wedge’ between brotherly nations

Read here for details.

  • Mari Petroleum reports profit of Rs37.51bn in 1HFY24

Read here for details.

  • Johnson & Phillips Pakistan to delist from PSX

Read here for details.

  • SBP keeps key policy rate unchanged at 22%

Read here for details.

  • Govt announces 3% incentive for local handset manufacturers: Dr Saif

Read here for details.

  • Iran, Pakistan will not provide terrorists any opportunity to endanger ‘common security’: Iranian FM

Read here for details.

  • Six-month budget deficit soars to 2.3pc of GDP

Read here for details.

