Shehbaz seeks support of Tehreek Millat-e-Jafferia in elections

Recorder Report Published 30 Jan, 2024 04:52am

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday made a telephonic contact with Allama Syed Sajid Ali Naqvi, chief of Tehreek Millat-e-Jafferia, and sought his support for the PML-N in February 8 general elections.

Shehbaz Sharif requested Sajid Naqvi to announce support of the Tehreek Millat-e-Jafferia for PML-N candidates in the upcoming general elections.

Naqvi informed Shehbaz Sharif that the Tehreek Millat-e-Jafferia would announce its decision after a meeting of its Shura Council. He thanked the PML-N president for the telephonic contact.

Moreover, Shehbaz Sharif while addressing an election rally expressed the resolve to transform South Punjab into mini-Lahore. He urged the masses to support the PML-N in the upcoming elections on February 8, and pledged to bring prosperity to the South Punjab.

Shehbaz highlighted his services for the people of South Punjab, particularly during the flood situation. He claimed that he had worked tirelessly, personally overseeing the reconstruction of roads, educational institutions and hospitals in Rajanpur.

About the establishment of Danish School in the South, he reiterated Nawaz Sharif's vision for providing quality education to underprivileged children. He announced plans to establish an IT and Agriculture University in the South Punjab demonstrating his commitment to advancing education and agricultural practices.

