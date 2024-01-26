HABIBMETRO and ACE Money Transfer join hands

Karachi: HABIBMETRO Bank and ACE Money Transfer have joined forces to facilitate safe and legal remittance services for overseas Pakistanis, especially in the UK, Europe, Canada and Australia. The partnership aims to contribute to the country’s economy by offering reliable and convenient means for sending remittances to Pakistanis residing abroad.

Rashid Ashraf Gondal - CEO of ACE Group of Companies, and Mr Raza Malik - Executive Head of Business, represented the company at the agreement signing ceremony. Sharing his insights about the joint venture, Aftab Ashraf Gondal expressed:

“Facing pressing economic woes, Pakistan must curb black market remittances and promote regulated channels. At ACE Money Transfer, we have a track record of over two decades of channeling legal remittances through regulated routes. Our partnership with HABIBMETRO Bank anticipates a significant boost to Pakistan’s remittance inflows.”

On behalf of HABIBMETRO, Khurram Shahzad Khan - President & CEO; Mr Syed Ather Ahmed - Head Commercial (South) & Fl, Syed Intikhab Hussain Rizvi - Country Treasurer, Muhammad Raza Dyer - Head Operations, Mohammad Mujtaba Askari - Head Global Remittances, Syed Wajeeh ul Husnain - Unit Head Global Remittances and Tauseef Rafique - Unit Head Global Remittances attended the signing ceremony.

Speaking at the ceremony, Khurram Shahzad Khan, President & CEO of HABIBMETRO, said: we are passionate about delivering secure and efficient financial services that cater to our customers’ financial needs. HABIBMETRO’s partnership with ACE Money Transfer is in alignment with our commitment to providing overseas customers with a more streamlined and regulatory-compliant remittance process.”

ACE Money Transfer (registered name “Aftab Currency Exchange Limited”), based out of Manchester, the UK, is a Fintech providing remittance services. It offers impeccable online money transfer services to millions of expatriates with an extensive network of 375,000+ locations spread across 100+ countries worldwide.

HABIBMETRO is a subsidiary of Habib Bank AG Zurich, which operates in 11 countries across four continents. As a trusted banking institution in Pakistan, HABIBMETRO is serving millions of customers through a nationwide network of over 500 branches in more than 200 cities. HABIBMETRO is committed to advancing digitalization within the banking landscape of Pakistan. The Bank is committed to continuous innovation to enhance the applicability and experience of its services.