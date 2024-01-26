AIRLINK 61.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.29%)
BOP 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.02%)
CNERGY 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.96%)
DFML 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.62%)
DGKC 75.92 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.23%)
FCCL 18.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.95%)
FFBL 29.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.55%)
FFL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.73%)
GGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.11%)
HBL 115.84 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.29%)
HUBC 115.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.04%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.05%)
KEL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.84%)
KOSM 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.48%)
MLCF 38.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.57%)
OGDC 135.31 Decreased By ▼ -9.19 (-6.36%)
PAEL 22.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.34%)
PIAA 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-9.67%)
PIBTL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.06%)
PPL 118.28 Decreased By ▼ -8.42 (-6.65%)
PRL 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.62%)
PTC 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-5.41%)
SEARL 51.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.31%)
SNGP 71.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-2.51%)
SSGC 12.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.89%)
TELE 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.39%)
TPLP 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 76.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-2.05%)
UNITY 22.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.68%)
BR100 6,604 Decreased By -88.2 (-1.32%)
BR30 23,214 Decreased By -771.8 (-3.22%)
KSE100 64,298 Decreased By -524.4 (-0.81%)
KSE30 21,699 Decreased By -208 (-0.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 26, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-01-26

China stocks rally after central bank cuts bank reserves

Reuters Published 26 Jan, 2024 04:58am

SHANGHAI: China stocks rallied for a third straight session on Thursday, after the country’s central bank announced supportive policies including a deep cut to bank reserves to spur a fragile economy and prop up tumbling shares.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) on Wednesday announced a 50-basis points (bps) cut in the amount of cash banks must hold as reserves from Feb. 5.

It was the biggest such cut in two years and will inject about $140 billion of cash into the banking system. China’s Shanghai Composite Index jumped 3%, marking the biggest daily gain since March 2022. The blue-chip CSI300 Index and the Hang Seng benchmark both closed up 2%. China’s yuan held steady against the US dollar.

The three sessions of rebound came after the blue chip index hit a five-year low last week as the world’s second-largest economy struggles with a fragile post-pandemic recovery, heavy local government debts and a weak property sector. The index has rebounded more than 5% from the recent trough.

The PBOC on Wednesday also said it is widening the uses for commercial property lending by banks in its latest effort to ease a liquidity crunch facing troubled real estate firms.

“The latest PBOC announcements may be interpreted as the beginning of a policy pivot from previous reactive and piecemeal measures by investors, and they will continue to look for further signs and acts of policy support,” said Tao Wang, chief China economist at UBS Investment Bank. Shares in real estate developers, construction engineering and communications jumped roughly 6% each to lead the gains. Foreign investors bought a net 6.3 billion yuan ($879.18 million) of Chinese shares via the Stock Connect on the day, the biggest daily inflow since Dec 28.

State-owned enterprise stocks also shone, after an official of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council said China will include the effectiveness of market value management within the assessment of leaders of central state-owned enterprises.

China stocks PBOC

China stocks rally after central bank cuts bank reserves

CCoE meets today to negotiate with baggasse power plants

Turkish firm wants probe into ‘Lot-1 affair’

Two ‘innovative’power sector plans fail to attract MoF support

Investment roadmap of PIACL: FA presents business plan

PM urges Al-Jomaih Group to invest in alternative energy

Hunger stalks the entire Gaza Strip

ECB keeps rates unchanged

Armed, civil armed forces personnel: ECP issues ‘code of conduct’

SC highlights criticality of intra-party polls

Withdrawal of approval of non-NPO status: LHC upholds order of LTO Lahore

Read more stories