IGP Punjab visits various police development projects

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar is actively monitoring the early completion of ongoing police development projects in various districts of the province and in this regard, he visited various projects and offices in Lahore early in the morning and issued instructions.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar inspected the ongoing development projects in Qurban Police Lines. He reviewed the works of the under construction offices of DIG and SSP Tele Transport and directed to complete upgradation work of Police Mess Qurban Lines, as soon as possible.

Later, IG Punjab reached the site of under construction Mega Police Khidmat Centre in Shadman and reviewed the construction process there.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar while giving instructions to the officers said Police Khidmat Centre was a wonderful project of public service delivery, and its completion within the stipulated period should be ensured.

IGP Punjab said that more than 14 policing and driving related services including would be available to the citizens from Shadman Khidmat Centre, adding that the purpose of improving police infrastructure was to improve public service delivery to citizens.

MD Safe City Authority Ahsan Younas, DIG Tele Transport Imran Ahmar, DIG Elite Mansoor ul Haq Rana, DIG Operations Lahore Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, SSP Tele Transport Asad Sarfaraz Khan, SSP Operations Lahore Ali Raza, Chief Operating Officer Safe City Mustansar Feroze, AIG Operations Punjab Dr Asad Ijaz Malhi, SP Model Town and ASP Gulberg and other officers were also present.

Meanwhile, Punjab Police is actively working to provide plots to all families of police martyrs, who embraced martyrdom before 2017 and in this regard residential plots have been provided to the families of 08 martyrs of Lahore Police.

According to the details, the ceremony of giving plots to the families of the martyrs of Lahore Police was held at the Central Police Office, in which Senior Member Board of Revenue Nabeel Javed participated as special guest.

Nabeel Javed, Senior Member BoR, was saluted by an active squad of police on his arrival at the Central Police Office. Nabeel Javed along with IG Punjab visited the martyrs memorial in CPO, recited Fatiha for the high ranks of martyrs.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar and Senior Member BoR Nabeel Javed gave ownership papers of residential plots to the families of eight more martyrs of Lahore Police.

IG Punjab said Punjab Police had so far arranged residential plots for the families of around 580 martyrs, adding those plots were located in housing schemes equipped with all modern facilities.

IGP Punjab thanked the support of noble people for giving the residential plots for the families of martyrs. IG Punjab said that from the endowment fund, financial support was being provided to the families of the martyrs in the form of installments for the construction of houses on those plots, the services of police officers and private developers who ensured the provision of plots for the families of the martyrs were commendable.

Member BoR Nabeel Javed said the initiative of Punjab Police to provide plots to the families of all the martyrs was commendable. “Police martyrs are our heroes, best welfare of their families is our national responsibility.”

Senior officers including Additional IG Welfare Riaz Nazir Gara, DIG Welfare Ghazi Salah ud din, DIG Operations Lahore Ali Nasir Rizvi, DIG Establishment Dr. Inam Waheed, SSP Admin Atif Nazir, AIG Development Sahibzada Bilal Umar attended the event.

Meanwhile, IGP Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that the best welfare of the police force was among the top priorities; therefore, all supervisory officers should provide relief in all applications related to welfare, discipline or professional matters of subordinate staff following the merit.

IG Punjab said “by solving the problems of the employees we can demand better performance from them therefore, all officers should ensure timely resolution of their problems while keeping close liaison with the subordinates.”

He expressed these views while meeting the police employees at the Central Police Office Tuesday. IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar issued orders to provide immediate relief after listening to the requests and problems of police employees and citizens.

According to the details, IG Punjab directed the AIG Admin to compensate the application of recruitment submitted by daughter of Lahore Police Head Constable Mirza Zahid Baig (deceased) on merit. Request present by Shaheed Sub-Inspector Muhammad Yusuf’s wife was sent to DIG Operations Lahore for necessary action.

IGP Punjab directed the DIG Welfare and Finance to provide immediate relief on the request of Constable Muhammad Inam Elahi’s wife for Guzara allowance. IGP Punjab directed the DIG Establishment II to provide relief on the request of Head Constable Retired Syed Nazim Hussain to be reinstatement in the department on merit. IGP Punjab directed AIG Admin to take action on request of repatriation of Complainant Cell DEO Mohammad Tufail to PSIA Chung, while on the request of citizen Shabbir Ahmed, IGP Punjab also directed the AIG complainants to provide all possible relief according to merit.

