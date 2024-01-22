Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Arrow-lion election battle: Bilawal woos PTI supporters

ECP categorises over 17,500 polling stations as ‘highly sensitive’

Pakistan economy to grow by 2-2.5% this year, says Dr Shamshad

Fundamental rights monument being established in SC building: CJP

In 2023, Pakistan faced the ‘worst economic crisis’ in history: Human Rights Watch

Country report: IMF expresses satisfaction over Pakistan’s SBA performance

