Jan 22, 2024

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from January 20 and January 21, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 22 Jan, 2024 08:52am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Arrow-lion election battle: Bilawal woos PTI supporters

Read here for details.

  • ECP categorises over 17,500 polling stations as ‘highly sensitive’

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan economy to grow by 2-2.5% this year, says Dr Shamshad

Read here for details.

  • Fundamental rights monument being established in SC building: CJP

Read here for details.

  • In 2023, Pakistan faced the ‘worst economic crisis’ in history: Human Rights Watch

Read here for details.

  • Country report: IMF expresses satisfaction over Pakistan’s SBA performance

Read here for details.

