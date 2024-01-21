Gold prices move up

KARACHI: Gold prices on Saturday gained slightly on the local market, traders said.

They went up by Rs300 and Rs257 to reach Rs215, 300 per tola and Rs184, 585 per 10 grams, respectively.

On the world market, gold prices stood for $2, 050 per ounce, which the local market adds on with a $20 premium for the domestic bullion trade.

Silver was traded for unchanged Rs2, 600 per tola and Rs2, 229.08 per 10 grams. International silver price was quoted as $22.70 per ounce, traders said.

